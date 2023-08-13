Cong calls for wider consultations on 3 Bills to replace India's criminal laws

New Delhi: Averting the "trap of bulldozing the entire criminal law structure" without discussion, the Congress on Sunday asked for expanded consultations including experts and the general public on the three Bills that seek to restructure India's criminal justice system.

Randeep Surjewala, general secretary of the Congress party, released a statement on August 11 alleging that the Modi government had restructured the entire criminal law apparatus of the country in a "clandestine, hidden, and opaque manner" by introducing three Bills out of its "black magic hat" without any prior intimation or public consultation.

"Amit Shah is himself out of depth, ignorant, and oblivious to the entire exercise," the Congress leader remarked, referring to the Home Minister's opening statements.—Inputs from Agencies