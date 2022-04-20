Cong announces candidates for 21 seats, KK LS seat

Chennai: The Congress high command has released
the list of candidates for 21 of the 25 Assembly seats allotted to it
by the Opposition DMK and for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha
constituency, where bypoll would be held along with Assembly
elections on April six.
Releasing the list of candidates late on Saturday night, AICC
general secretary Mukul Wasnik announced that V.Vijayakumar
alias Vijay Vasanth, son of late Congress MP H.Vasanthakumar
will be the candidate for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Vasanthakumar.
The party nominated R.Mohan Kumaramangalam, son of late Union
Minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, as the candidate for Omalur.
Former TNCC CHief EVKS Elangovan's Thirumagan Evera will be
fielded from Erode (East), while dalit leader K.Selvaperunthagai is
the candidate for Sriperumbudur (Reserved).
Mayura S.Jayakumar is the candidate for the Coimbatore South
where he will be pitted against acotr-politician and Makkal Needhi
Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan.
The seat has been allotted to the BJP in the AIADMK-led alliance
and Women's wing leader Ms Vanathi Srinivasan is likely to be
fielded by the saffron party. .
Though the Congress won three Assembly constituencies in
Kanniyakumari district in 2016, the candidate for Killiyoor alone
has been announced as the party re-nominating sitting MLA
S.Rajeshkumar.
Rubi Manoharan is the candidate for Nanguneri which was earlier
held by Vasanthakumar, who had won the 2016 Assembly polls,
but resigned later after his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
In Tenkasi, the party has fielded S.Palani Nadar.
In Srivaikundam, the candidate is Urvasi S.Amirtharaj, son of
late Congress MLA Selvaraj.
R.M. Karumanickam is entering the contest in Thiruvadanai and
A.M.G.C. Ashokan in Sivakasi. P.S.W. Madhava Rao is the nominrr
for Srivilliputhur (reserved) and T. Ravichandran is the nominee
in Melur, Madurai.
The party has fielded S.T.Ramachandran, son of for TNCC Chief
and MP Su.Thirunavukkarasar, in Aranthangi and S.Mangudi in
Karaikudi.
The candidate for Virudhachalam is M.R.R. Radhakrishnan and
K.Thennarasu is the candidate for Udumalaipettai.
The sitting MLA, R. Ganesh, is re-entering the fray in
Udhagamandalam and K.I. Manirathnam in Kallakurichi
(reserved).
J.S. Arumugam will contest from Uthangarai (reserved)
and A.M. Munirathanam, who recently rejoined the Congress,
has bee fielded at from Sholinghur and Durai Chandrasekar
in Ponneri (reserved).
The names of the candidates for four Assembly constituencies,
Colachel (sitting MLA J.G. Prince) and Vilavancode (sitting
MLA S. Vijayadharani) have been delayed due to protests at
the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) headquarters.
—UNI