Cong announces candidates for 21 seats, KK LS seat

Chennai: The Congress high command has released

the list of candidates for 21 of the 25 Assembly seats allotted to it

by the Opposition DMK and for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha

constituency, where bypoll would be held along with Assembly

elections on April six.

Releasing the list of candidates late on Saturday night, AICC

general secretary Mukul Wasnik announced that V.Vijayakumar

alias Vijay Vasanth, son of late Congress MP H.Vasanthakumar

will be the candidate for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Vasanthakumar.

The party nominated R.Mohan Kumaramangalam, son of late Union

Minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, as the candidate for Omalur.

Former TNCC CHief EVKS Elangovan's Thirumagan Evera will be

fielded from Erode (East), while dalit leader K.Selvaperunthagai is

the candidate for Sriperumbudur (Reserved).

Mayura S.Jayakumar is the candidate for the Coimbatore South

where he will be pitted against acotr-politician and Makkal Needhi

Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan.

The seat has been allotted to the BJP in the AIADMK-led alliance

and Women's wing leader Ms Vanathi Srinivasan is likely to be

fielded by the saffron party. .

Though the Congress won three Assembly constituencies in

Kanniyakumari district in 2016, the candidate for Killiyoor alone

has been announced as the party re-nominating sitting MLA

S.Rajeshkumar.

Rubi Manoharan is the candidate for Nanguneri which was earlier

held by Vasanthakumar, who had won the 2016 Assembly polls,

but resigned later after his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In Tenkasi, the party has fielded S.Palani Nadar.

In Srivaikundam, the candidate is Urvasi S.Amirtharaj, son of

late Congress MLA Selvaraj.

R.M. Karumanickam is entering the contest in Thiruvadanai and

A.M.G.C. Ashokan in Sivakasi. P.S.W. Madhava Rao is the nominrr

for Srivilliputhur (reserved) and T. Ravichandran is the nominee

in Melur, Madurai.

The party has fielded S.T.Ramachandran, son of for TNCC Chief

and MP Su.Thirunavukkarasar, in Aranthangi and S.Mangudi in

Karaikudi.

The candidate for Virudhachalam is M.R.R. Radhakrishnan and

K.Thennarasu is the candidate for Udumalaipettai.

The sitting MLA, R. Ganesh, is re-entering the fray in

Udhagamandalam and K.I. Manirathnam in Kallakurichi

(reserved).

J.S. Arumugam will contest from Uthangarai (reserved)

and A.M. Munirathanam, who recently rejoined the Congress,

has bee fielded at from Sholinghur and Durai Chandrasekar

in Ponneri (reserved).

The names of the candidates for four Assembly constituencies,

Colachel (sitting MLA J.G. Prince) and Vilavancode (sitting

MLA S. Vijayadharani) have been delayed due to protests at

the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) headquarters.

—UNI