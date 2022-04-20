Cong's UP Unit Chief Moves HC For Bail

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Kumar Lallu, arrested for the alleged forgery of documents of buses offered by his party to ferry migrant workers, has moved a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court for bail.



Lallu's bail plea has been listed for hearing on June 12 by a bench of Justice A R Masoodi .

In his bail plea to the high court, Lallu has contended that he was being harassed due to political vendetta and there is no evidence against him in the case involving the alleged forgery.

Lallu was arrested on May 20 after the state government lodged a case against him for providing false documents of buses offered by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to the state for ferrying migrant workers to their homes.

He was arrested twice on that day -- first in Agra for sitting on a dharna to protest against the Yogi Adityanath administration for not allowing buses, carrying migrant workers back home, to enter the state.

He, however, was soon granted bail by an Agra court and released, after which he was arrested again in Agra in another case, filed in Lucknow, involving alleged forgery in documents of buses.

A special court for lawmakers had rejected Lallu's bail plea earlier on June 1.

Lallu, 41, is a sitting Congress MLA from Tamukhi Raj assembly constituency of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress had stated that it will move high court against rejection of its party's state unit chief. PTI



