Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra In Uttarakhand Akin To Aircraft Without Pilot: BJP

Dehradun: The BJP on Wednesday said the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand is like an aircraft without a pilot and the opposition party's regional leaders are using it to outdo each other. The Congress is not raising any serious issues in the state, Pradesh BJP media incharge Manveer Chauhan said.

Congress leaders began Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand from Mana, the last Indian village near the India-China border in Chamoli district, on November 7.

The second phase of the yatra began from Haridwar on November 14.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand is like an aircraft without a pilot. Party satraps are using it as means to show their strength. It puts a question mark on the fundamental objectives of the yatra," Chauhan said.

If Chakrata MLA and former leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh is using the yatra as a show of strength in Dehradun, Harish Rawat is doing it in Haridwar, he said.

Chauhan said it looks like a fragmented show in Uttarakhand.

"Party leaders are merely trying to outdo each other through the yatra. Even the state party chief is being ignored by them. He is not aware who is taking out the yatra from where," he said.

Since the November 7 yatra, which was led by PCC president Karan Mahara, several senior Congress leaders have taken out similar yatras in different parts of the state in solidarity with former party chief Rahul Gandhi's march.

Gandhi's yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Kashmir, covering a distance of 3,570 km. —IANS