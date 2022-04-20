Cong' 'Padyatra' Against Chinmayanand Banned In UP, Over 100 Arrested

Shahjahanpur: Over 100 Congress leaders including AICC women wing chief Sushmita Deo, UP Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu and other senior leaders have been arrested by the district police for violation of section 144 of the CrPC by trying to bring out a padyatra from the city on Monday.

The proposed Congress padyatra has been announced to oppose the Uttar Pradesh government's patronage to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a woman molestation case.

While Ajay Kumar Lalu along with Rohit Choudhury and Dheeraj Gujjar were taken to Police lines from their hotels, Ms Sushmita Deo along with UP MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona and other women leaders were first detained on the borders of Shahjahanpur when they were coming from Lucknow and later arrested and taken to police lines.

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada along with district Congress president Kaushal Mishra were made house arrest and were not allowed to go out of their house.

The police even did not spare the other senior leaders including AICC secretary Sachin Naik, Sohail Ansari,Rajiv Tyagi and others , who were sitting on dharna at the district Congress office to protest against the detention of their leaders. These leaders were also arrested and taken to police lines. The Congress has termed unfortunate the Uttar Pradesh administration's decision to disallow them from taking out a march from Shahjahanpur in support of the law student who had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape.

The law student has been in judicial custody after she was denied anticipatory bail in a case over the allegation that she had attempted to extort the rape accused.

Jitin Prasada hit out at the UP government action and said, "UP is no Kashmir yet today I am in preventive custody for simply wanting to highlight the plight of the Shahjahnpur rape victim. This BJP govt has no qualms in quashing an individual's fundamental rights!"

In a statement to the media, he also questioned how the march is a "violation of law" and called the local administration's decision unfortunate.

"The girl is paying the price of raising her voice against a powerful BJP leader. While the former Minister is passing his days in an AC room of a medical institution, the girl is in jail. She needs support and we are with her," Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu had said demanding the survivor's immediate release."We are ready to go to jail and can go to any extent for getting the justice in the Shahjahanpur case where a molestor has been given patronage by the BJP government," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and veteran leader Digvijaya Singh expressed their dismay at the issue. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The UP BJP government wants to suppress the voice seeking justice for Shahjahanpur's daughter. The padyatra is being stopped. Our activist leaders are being arrested. Why are they afraid?"

Digvijaya Singh also questioned the decision, insinuating a conspiracy in the matter. "Does Swami Chinmayanand have such a sway over Yogi (Adityanath)?"

The 'padyatra' would have started at Shahjahanpur and concluded in Lucknow, covering a distance of about 180 kms.

The Congress has also been demanding security for the aggrieved family and a fast-track hearing of the case. Earlier, newly appointed national spokesperson Supriya Srinetra had said that the BJP government had deliberately diluted the case against Chinmayanand.

Meanwhile a local court is slated to hear the bail pleas of Swami Chinmayanand and the victim, arrested for blackmail, on Monday afternoon. The mother of the victim woman has shot off a letter to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urging her intervention, to save her daughter from the clutches of the BJP government.

Large contingent of police force has been deployed in several places in the city whereas the Congress leaders are adamant in bringing out the Shahjahanpur to Lucknow, 170 Kms padyatra, demanding action against the molester in the Shahjahanpur woman rape case.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said here on Monday, that no permission has been given to the Congress to bring out the padyatra as section 144 of the CrPC is enforced in the district in view of the festivals.

"We will take action if someone try to violate the law, who ever he might be," the DM said while admitted that several of the Congress leaders have been detained at the police lines and some in their residence.

Meanwhile, UP Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu, talking to UNI on phone from police lines in detention, said that party would do whatever required for getting justice for the Shahjahanpur daughter.

The Congress had on Saturday last announced the padyatra from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow starting on Monday thus changing their padyatra to be held on the occasion of the 150 anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to be held in the state capital on October 2.

Now the party has decided for the eight day long Padyatra from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow through Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur, to end in the state capital on October 7 with a big demonstration. The Party during their padyatra would also display several posters highlighting the slogan of BJP `Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' and and changing it to `BJP walo sey Beti Bachao'. Congress general secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also slated to join the padyatra in Lucknow. UNI