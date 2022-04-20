Confusion Prevails Whether Urban Local Bodies Polls In UP Would Be Held By EVMs Or Ballot Papers

Lucknow: Confusion prevails in Uttar Pradesh whether the coming urban local bodies elections would be held through Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs) or with traditional ballot papers. With opposition taking their fight to the Election Commission demanding holding of all elections through ballot papers by alleging tampering of EVMs during the last UP and other assembly polls, now the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission(UPSEC) is in a fix. Though the UPSEC has issued tenders for seeking papers for the ballots to be used during the urban local bodies, they have gone on back foot and shown their eagerness to hold the polls through EVMs. The question is whether EC would provide the EVMs required for the polls in UP. Surprisingly, UPSEC had written couple of letters to the EC but it is yet to respond. About 3 crore electorate in urban areas are expected to exercise their franchise in civic polls in the state, which have to be concluded by July 10. UPSEC has been asking for the EVMs for the polls, as the election process has already begun while the CEC has not responded on this issue despite having assured of it earlier in writing. At present, SEC is ready for elections but waiting for EVMs to arrive. The delimitation of the wards as per the 2011 census has already been completed while other formalities are being done so that the notification for the elections was issued in the last week of May. Sources in the government said the state government is apprehensive that the CEC maybe careful after the Opposition attack over charges of EVM tampering and demanding return to the old method of ballot papers. However, both the SEC and UP government are determined to hold elections through EVMs. Sources here today said UPSEC had shot off a letter on October 18, 2016, asking for EVMs and the CEC had replied the same day, saying that the SEC could procure EVMs from Madhya Pardesh, where civic polls have concluded. The Chief Election Officer of Madhya Pradesh then wrote to UP on November 26 that since the machines have been given to Maharashtra for the civic polls, it should be procured from there and permission from the CEC should be sought in this regard. On March 31 this year, the UPSEC wrote to the EC, requesting it to allot EVMs for UP polls from Maharashtra but it has not responded yet. The UPSEC was also irked by the offer from EC of providing EVMS of M1 model that were used before 2006. The CEC, in its official statement, has maintained that the pre-2006 EVMs are vulnerable and outgrown their shelf life. UNI