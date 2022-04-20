Confusion Prevails Over Use Of Indelible Ink By Banks: EC Yet To Ban Use Of Ink

Lucknow: Confusion prevails over the directive of the Election Commission (EC) over the use of indelible ink by the banks and post offices to mark the people, who are exchanging the banned currencies in Uttar Pradesh today.

Though the EC has not banned the use of indelible ink by the banks or any other financial institutions, but they have asked the Centre to be cautious over the use of the ink on the finger of people, where the bypolls or the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the near future.

However, to a major relief, the crowd in banks have surprisingly decreased by at least 50 per cent and most of the banks in this state capital cease to have any queue today. Bank officials said the decrease in the number of customers was due to the use of indelible ink for the people exchanging old currencies and the sudden decision of the government to lower the amount of exchange from Rs 4500 per day to Rs 2000 from today.

The officials also said that there is no communication from the government or EC to ban the use of indelible ink, but still they are cautious in putting the ink only in the right hand finger of the customer getting the currencies exchanged.

The banks were still putting the ink on the finger of right hand of a person and was not at all marking it in the left hand finger, which is used by the Election Commission during the voting.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission office in Lucknow clarified that as per the provisions of rule 49K of the conduct of election rules 1961, the left forefinger of electors is required to be marked with indelible ink at the polling stations before the elector is allowed to vote. The rule further says that in case where the elector does not have forefinger on the left hand, the ink is to be marked on any finger on his left hand and if the voter does not have any finger on his left hand, the ink is to be marked on his right forefinger.

The EC directive further said that in view of the current by-election and upcoming general elections to Legislative Assemblies in some states, it is requested that the mentioned provisions of rules regarding application of indelible ink at elections and the Commission's instructions in this regard should be duly taken into consideration in the context of the reported move to apply indelible ink in connection with the demonetisation process, so that the same does not affect the election process in any manner.