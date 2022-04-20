Confusion Over Extension Of UP DGP's Tenure

Lucknow: While there were speculations that Director General of Police Sulkham Singh might get an extensions, office of DIG on Thursday issued notification for the ceremonial farewell parade to police chief on Friday--the last day of his tenure.

However, reportedly Mr Singh is confident that he would get an extension for three months from Prime Minister's Office.

Department of Personal and Training (DoPT) on Wednesday cleared the state government's proposal of increasing Mr Singh's tenure and forwarded it for the final nod to the PMO.

Ironically, previous DGP AK Jain's tenure extension file was also cleared just few hours before his final departure.

Mr Jain even attended the ceremonial farewell parade and was just to leave for farewell dinner when his colleagues informed that PMO has cleared his extension.

Sources here on Thursday claimed that till yet there was no official conformation of extension for Mr Singh.

However, as per the protocol, the ceremonial functions will take place at defined times on Friday, sources asserted.

Invitations has been given to officers, media and others with an informing of ceremonial farewell parade to honour Sulkhan Singh.

Previous state government led by Samajwadi Party also gave a similar extension of three months to then DG Police AK Jain.

Ironically, the move has come when many leaders in ruling Bharatiya Janta Party are against the extensions given to retiring bureaucrats. Rtd DGP Brij Lal, who is now a senior leader in BJP has once said '' extensions given to retiring officials downs the morale of entire cadre''.

It's being alleged that DIG Singh might get his extensions through his 'political links'.

His extension is criticized by many as they allege that Mr Singh has failed to improve the law and order in the state.

Sources alleged that Mr Singh ordered encountered of notorious criminals and 18 criminals were gunned down in last month. When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power, Mr Singh ordered his subordinates to remove all non-gazetted cops, who continued to remain on same posts as station officers, second officers or incharge of any wing in the district.

Sources also said that many officers did not make it to the top cop post. After Rajnikant Mishra, who remained front runner for the coveted post but was posted as DG of Shashatra Seema Bal (SSB) just in last week, now names of DG CISF Om Prakash Singh of 1983 batch, and another officer on deputation, Arun Kumar, was going round the corner.

As per the seniority list of the IPS in UP, 1982 batch Praveen Singh is the senior most followed by Surya Kumar Shukla of the same batch. If Mr Singh failed to get extension and the government again go by the seniority, than Praveen would get nine months to lead the police force before he retires on June next year. The state government has also good liking for DG Intelligence Bhavesh Kumar Singh, a 1987 batch officer for the post but then several officers have to be superseded.

Suklhan Singh, a 1980 batch IPS officer, was appointed the DGP of UP on April 21 last year, just after one month of the BJP rule in the state. He replaced Javeed Ahmed, who was made the DGP by the previous Samajwadi Party government superseding several officers.