Conflicts break out in Odisha during a moon eclipse over a biryani feast

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): Following the organisation of a biryani feast during the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, conflicts between rationalists and ritualists erupted in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.

The rationalists had previously organised a similar solar eclipse biryani feast. The Puri Shankaracharya and other prominent Hindu figures had fiercely condemned it.

The rationalists openly announced that they would be having a similar feast on Tuesday during the moon eclipse, challenging the ritualists.

The first incidence was recorded from Berhampur, when rationalists held a community feast to convey to the public that, in accordance with scientific theory, anyone can eat anything during a solar or lunar eclipse.

They said that the feast was planned to promote scientific thinking and discourage individuals from adhering to superstitious ideas.

When other ritualists arrived to oppose the action, tension erupted. The police used lathicharge when things got out of hand.

The Lohia Academy experienced a similar scenario while eating during the lunar eclipse. Members of the Bajrang Dal arrived at the location as the rationalists were setting up the feast and objected to the consumption of cooked food during the lunar eclipse, which is a long-standing Hindu ritual.

"We have faith in science. Superstitions don't hold any sway with us. They have come here to attack us because they can make no scientific claims "said rationalist Bhalachandra Sarangi.

Another rationalist argued that the ritualists should present themselves for a fruitful discussion if they have anything to prove.

All Odisha Temple Servitors' Association President Kameswar Tripathy remarked, "By celebrating a biryani festival during a moon eclipse, they are breaking with our tradition. We vehemently disagree with such rationalist actions."

