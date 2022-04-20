Bareilly: Wilderness populations have started to move due to the encroachment of humans into the forests. This is the reason why incidents of conflict between humans and wildlife are continuously increasing. Humans and creatures are being killed in a famine death. The conflict between wildlife and humans is a matter of concern with increasing population and shrinking forest. On Thursday, a seminar on human and wildlife conflict and diagnosis was held in the auditorium of IVRI under Wildlife Week. Scientists and officials discussed in the seminar.

Concerns over famine deaths in human and wildlife conflicts. Essay and painting competition organized on this occasion. In which the participating children of several schools including Kendriya Vidyalaya, Day Boarding School were honored. On the occasion of Wildlife Week-2019, a seminar on the subject of human and wildlife conflict and diagnosis was organized in the library auditorium of IVRI under the chairmanship of Commissioner Ranvir Prasad. IVRI Wildlife experts, scientists as well as school children participated in the programme. Measures to prevent escalating conflict between humans and forests were discussed. At the same time, school children gave the message of protection of wildlife in essay writing and painting competition. Gave awareness messages through beautiful paintings. Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said, "The growing population is leading to rapid deforestation of forests".

The forests are slowly becoming extinct. Humans are entering their house, not wildlife. Due to decreasing forest, wildlife enters the population. Due to which there is increasing bloody conflict between humans and wildlife. Protecting wildlife must keep the forests alive. The administration will also work to prevent increasing encroachment in the forests. DFO Bharat Lal said- Today's environment is also very important to live wildlife. Which can create a synergy between humans and wildlife. On this occasion saplings were distributed to children. Children, scientists and experts were honored by the Forest Department. Dr. H. Rajmohan, Field Officer of Tiger Reserve gave many information. IVRI director RK Singh, DIG Rajesh Kumar Pandey, DM Virender Kumar Singh & SSP Shailesh Pandey also made the children aware of wildlife and plants. Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma, Conservator of Forests Javed Akhtar also expressed views. DFO Bharat Lal, while conducting, referred to many such incidents in Bareilly, in which humans and animals were killed. Ranger Sunil Dixit thanked the guests.