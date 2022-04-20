Confirmed: Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif to endorse the same brand!

Rumours were rife that Shraddha has replaced Kat as the face of a leading brand. But as per the latest update, there�s NO such replacement happening�

Recent reports suggested that Shraddha Kapoor has been signed as the new face of this hair removal brand endorsed by Katrina Kaif. But clearing it all, a spokesperson has now released an official statement stating that Kat has NOT been replaced by the Haider actress.In stead, Shraddha has just been added as an extension to this brand deal. �Our association with Katrina is the most vital one as she leads innovation and equity on the brand. As per the current plan in April we release a big news on celebration 10 years. The media is very well aware that she (Shraddha) is the addition to the roaster for the brand and is in not a replacement,� read the official statement. Knowing how Shraddha and Kat are two of the most sought after actresses in the industry, this collaboration definitely comes as a win-win situation for both of them. I am sure their fans are already awaiting their first commercial together! Watch these videos and tell us, who do you like the most?