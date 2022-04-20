Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rise To 25, One Fresh Case Reported In Noida, Moradabad

Lucknow: The number of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh went up to 25 after two new patients were detected in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Moradabad districts on Saturday.

On Friday, four new cases were detected in Lucknow, including a Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. The authorities have registered FIR against the singer for negligence and threatening the lives of the people.

A report from Moradabad quoting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr M C Garg, said a 19-year-old girl, who returned from France five days back, has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The CMO said the girl has been put under isolation while her family members were too being tested for the virus. According to another report, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh confirmed that one person tested positive for coronavirus in Supertech Capetown Society located in sector 74 of Noida on Saturday.

DM has ordered sealing of the society premises from today till March 23. Residents of the society was ordered to remain at their residence.

But the good news is that seven coronavirus patients of Agra and one each in Ghaziabad and Lucknow have been fully treated. On Wednesday, two coronavirus patients were detected one in Noida and a doctor, who was treating the coronavirus patient in KGMU Lucknow. Later, samples of other other doctors were also taken and sent for test but it was found negative. In Uttar Pradesh, Agra has the highest number of eight COVID-19 patients, followed by eight in Lucknow, five in Noida, two in Ghaziabad and one in Moradabad. UNI