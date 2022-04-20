Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan top 20,000 with 457 deaths

Islamabad: The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has soared to 20,084 including 457 deaths in Pakistan, according to the data updated by the country''s health ministry.

As per the statistics, 7,494 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country''s eastern Punjab province, 7,465 in southern Sindh province, 3,129 in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,172 in southwest Balochistan, and 393 in capital Islamabad, reported Xinhua news agency.

The virus has claimed 17 lives over the last 24 hours, and 981 new cases were reported during the same period, said the ministry on Sunday.

A total of 203,025 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far. Overall, 5,114 people across the country recovered and were discharged from hospitals after making full recovery.

The number of cases has continued to rise despite the country being under lockdown for the sixth consecutive week now.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said decisions regarding relaxation in lockdown will be taken in consensus with all the provinces after May 9.

"The decisions will be taken in such a manner that they do not paralyze our healthcare system," the minister said, adding that the restrictions will be eased gradually in order to provide livelihoods to the people.

--IANS