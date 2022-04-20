Confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Kajol for 'Dilwale'

New Delhi: There has been enough buzz in the industry circles about the casting of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next film. Where on one hand it was actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose name had been floating around, we still had our doubts about the actress. Now, the good news has finally come! According to a leading daily, the filmmaker, who celebrates his birthday today has finally put all the rumours to rest, and revealed the star cast of his upcoming venture. Rohit was quoted as saying by the daily that actor Shah Rukh Khan has been paired with Kajol and Varun Dhawan with Kriti Sanon. He even added that his upcoming film is not a remake of any of the Bollywood oldies as reported earlier. Rohit quipped that his film will release on Christmas. Well, after 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', it's high time to see SRK-Kajol in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale'. Excited already?