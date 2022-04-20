Confined jumbo shifted to Dudhwa Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): 'Mithu', the 45-year-old elephant who was kept in confinement in Kashi wildlife division compound for nearly 18 months for trampling a man to death in Chandauli district, has now been brought to Dudhwa National Park.

The elephant is currently lodged in Gulara forest outpost in Sonaripur range, away from other camp elephants.

The bull elephant will be used for patrolling with the 24 other elephants, after completing a six-month quarantine period.

The elephant, in a medical examination by veterinary experts of Dudhwa, has been found to be fit. However, the pachyderm will be kept under observation for any signs of anxiety caused by the new environment.

Its mahout, Asif, and fodder cutter, Tinku Rai, who were taking care of Mithu in Varanasi, will stay in Dudhwa till the elephant gets familiar with a local mahout.

According to Dudhwa field director, Sanjay Pathak, "The bull elephant has not displayed any aggressive behaviour and remained calm since it arrived here."

Dudhwa now has 25 camp elephants for patrolling in the reserve.

Pathak said that the elephant's record of trampling a man to death could be an accident "as it did not harm anyone else or cause damage".

"Elephants are extremely sensible and do not attack unnecessarily. As per standard procedure, we will keep Mithu at a separate location with its mahout, who was taking care of it in Varanasi.

"The local mahouts will also try to build a rapport with it. This may take six months or more or may be less. We will be giving it the same food which it was getting in Varanasi. We feed over 2.5 quintals of fodder, sugarcane and other items every day to ensure the elephant remains healthy," he informed.

