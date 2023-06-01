Confident that protesting wrestlers will get justice: Maneka Gandhi

Srinagar: On Thursday, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi said she has faith that the protesting wrestlers, who are calling for the arrest of stepping down WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment claims, will be vindicated.

Gandhi came to this city to take part in the "Let's Co-exist" event, which honoured the idea that human beings may coexist and even thrive in the same world.

When asked by reporters where she stood on the matter of the wrestlers, the member of Lok Sabha said, "I am sure that they will get justice at the end of it."—Inputs from Agencies