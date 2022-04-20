Confident, Global Agenda Of Modi As Against 'Not So Sure' Imran: Tale Of Two PMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives here on Saturday – as a confident leader sure of India's role in framing the global agenda and championing the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's life and teachings.

In a sharp contrast would be his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, who has tried to indulge in bravado without much substance since August 5 when the Modi government bifurcated the erstwhile militancy-hit and development-starved state of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogated the Article 370.

Imran Khan has lately told Jehadis - 'Anyone, who thinks that he will cross the border to join Kashmiris is a big enemy of them and Pakistan'.

A 'not so sure' leader Khan would not be quite pleased in the manner his diplomats and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have conducted themselves lately. Pakistan has failed even to list a resolution by September 19 at the UN Human Rights Council against India on 'Kashmir' and in Bangkok, it got a setback as it has been judged to be very low in terms of taking actions against terror funding.

Thus, Imran Khan's worst fear is about Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist and thus during his US sojourn, the Pakistan Prime Minister is more expected to hold a series of meetings with a large number of heads of governments in various countries to gather support to keep Pakistan out of the FATF blacklist.

Indian diplomats led by a strong government and a decisive Prime Minister Modi have already started mocking as well as questioning Pakistan's real intent during the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale dared Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, but said Mr Modi will focus on issues as a responsible and emerging economic power only. 'If they wish to dwell on this issue in the speech by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, they are welcome to do so.....Our Prime Minister will focus on what the United Nation General Assembly high level segments means to focus'.

Another senior mandarin, Syed Akbaruddin, the articulate Permanent Representative at UN, told pointedly that "Poison pens do not work for too long". The reference was to Pakistan's latent support to the Jehadi violence and cross border terrorism.

"We are confident that we will soar. We will soar when they (Pakistan) stoop low," he said adding Pakistan has been a 'mainstream terrorism' nation.

Yet another bureaucrat and India's envoy to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla has written in 'The New York Times' - "What Prime Minister Khan finds difficult to accept is that the Kashmir region is now back on the road to progress and prosperity because the Indian government has repealed an anachronistic and temporary provision of law that has hindered development there".

He further wrote: "Under Prime Minister Khan's watch, the people of Pakistan are reeling under economic depression, with inflation at a five-year high, national debt exceeding gross domestic product and an International Monetary Fund bailout for the 22nd time".

Heart in Heart, Imran Khan too would be knowing well, say Indian experts and officials on the difficult economic situation Pakistan has landed. His problems would be mounting further if FATF blacklist finally happens.

In contrast, notwithstanding some domestic challenges like joblessness, Prime Minister Modi has some inherent advantages. The difficult trade relations between US and China have somehow pushed the Trump administration to move closer to New Delhi. Already over 40 US Congress members have urged Trump administration to reinstate the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) status to India.

In fact, at Houston during 'Howdy Modi' rally, President Trump is likely to make some big ticket announcement.

During his week long tour, PM Modi will interact with CEOs of energy and oil sector global companies on Saturday in Houston and other major corporate houses on September 25 in New York.

Moreover, as BJP leaders in India say, in order to boost the economy, the Modi government is working hard and making efforts. The recent corporate tax reduction is seen as a major move and Prime Minister Modi is keeping fingers crossed with the hope that these initiatives will generate jobs.

BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that new measures will help India emerge as a manufacturing hub.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has aptly summed up the 'differences' between India and Pakistan in global context and said: while over the years, Pakistan thrived on International Terrorism, India progressed with Information and Technology -- both IT.

UNI