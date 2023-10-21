Confidence Of Industrialists To Invest In Uttarakhand Has Increased, Says CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the confidence of industrialists to invest in the state has increased due to the availability of basic facilities in the state and a positive investment-friendly environment.

The Chief Minister said that all the people of the state are ready to welcome investors from all over the world to the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in December, a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) office said.

Dhami said that MOUs worth Rs 55 thousand crores were signed before the summit.

He held a meeting with representatives of various industry groups on Tuesday in Dubai for the summit. Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on the occasion.

Investment agreements were signed with groups related to tourism, education, infrastructure, real estate, health, spices, aroma, etc. MoUs worth Rs 5,450 crore were signed in the first session, while MoUs worth Rs 6,475 crore were signed in the second session.

CM Dhami invited all the investors present in the programme to the summit to be held in Dehradun, according to the official statement.

He also invited all the industrial houses to the summit to be organised on the 8th and 9th of December.

On Thursday morning, CM Dhami reached the Delhi airport after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His three-day visit to the UAE was part of the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign.

Under the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign, the Chief Minister met industrialists and NRIs in the UAE and participated in meetings organised on investment possibilities in Uttarakhand.

According to an earlier official press release, CM Dhami mentioned during the event that, due to the efforts of the state government, a favourable environment for investors has been created in Uttarakhand by making the investment process simple and transparent. —ANI