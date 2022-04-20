Conference On Use Of Tech In Defence Sector Concludes At IMA

Dehradun: A national conference on use of technology in the defence sector concluded at the Indian Military Academy here today with the participants deliberating on a variety of issues ranging from science and technology to environment.

Speaking at the two-day event themed 'Advances in Science & Technology: A Step Towards 'Make in India' in Defence Sector', IMA Commandant Lt Gen S K Upadhya dwelt on the importance of technology in the armed forces in future.

"Indian Army is rapidly transforming into a modern, high technology force capable of meeting complex future challenges and be a formidable pillar of national security. Aligning itself with 'Make in India' initiative, Indian Army has given tremendous impetus towards achieving modernisation through indigenisation.

"Warfare research and development in defence sector holds the key for indigenisation and independence from other countries for weapons and equipment," he said.

The keynote address was delivered by Lt Gen J P Singh, PVSM, AVSM (Retd), former Deputy Chief of Army Staff & Advisor to DRDO.

He spoke on C4ISR as a weapon on a networked battlefield.

R Mukhopadhyay, Raja Ramanna Fellow, DAE, ex-head, Solid State Physics Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, spoke on Structural and Dynamical Transition in Functional Materials.