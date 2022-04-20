Conference on 'Ideology and Vision of Mahatma Gandhi: Global Relevance in 21st Century' begins at PU

Mahatma Gandhi has been an unwavering beacon for civil rights everywhere - Deliberations by Experts

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The inaugural session of the 3-day online International Conference on 'Ideology and vision of Mahatma Gandhi: Global Relevance in 21st Century" successfully began on Feb 1, 2021. The International Conference is a joint endeavour of Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with India Foundation, New Delhi, Nottingham Trent University, UK and University of Nottingham, UK.

Prof. Anju Suri, Dean, International Students, PU in her welcome address, expressed her gratitude to the participants from a spectrum of international universities and institutions who were a part of the deliberations of the 3-day conference.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University in his inaugural remarks spoke about the continued relevance of the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi whose ideas and thinking remains very pertinent even in the changing realities of the 21st century.

PU VC delved upon how Gandhiji's emphasis on principles of trusteeship, participation, democratic values, sacrifice and equitable social systems have been carried forward by even the modern Indian in general.

The Guest of Honour, Prof. Cillian Ryan, Pro Vice Chancellor, International Nottingham Trent University, UK in his remarks touched upon the fact that Mahatma Gandhi has been an unwavering beacon for civil rights everywhere. In the personal context as an Irishman, Prof Cillian Ryan elaborated how Gandhiji continues to inspire the Irish freedom movement to this day. He also reminded the online audience from across the globe how various global leaders from Nelson Mandela to Martin Luther King junior to Barack Obama have drawn lessons and inspiration from Gandhiji's teachings to instil faith and courage in the people fighting for their rights in various parts of the globe.

Prof. Robert Mokaya, Pro Vice Chancellor Global Engagement, University of Nottingham, UK, Guest of honour, began his remarks by acknowledging the premier position of Panjab University as a strategic partner and keystone of the Indian Collaborations of the Nottingham University, UK which already operates in UK, China and Malaysia. Prof. Mokaya explained how the National Education Policy of the Government of India is based on increasing the access, affordability, reach, penetration and accountability of the education system. The conference that brings people from different walks of life from across the world together, itself exemplifies the values and ideology of Gandhiji. He also remarked on how as a young child growing up in Kenya, he was exposed to the teachings of Gandhiji and even at such a young age, was able to realise the significance and applicability of the ideas of this great icon for humanity. He remembered how Gandhiji visited the Nottingham University in 1931 as Gandhiji's nephew J.B Joshi was a student there at the time. Mahatma Gandhi delivered a speech at the Great Hall. There is still a plaque at the boarding house where Gandhiji visited his nephew.

Prof. Sunaina Singh, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University, Rajgir, Bihar delivered the keynote address. In her presentation, Prof. Sunaina Singh elaborated on how Gandhiji's concept of leadership with purpose, vision, ideals and equality remains relevant even today. His principles of courage, environmental advocacy, non-cooperation, non-violence, tolerance etc are abiding symbols of humanity even today. She reminded the audience that when Dr Martin Luther King visited India in 1959, he was asked how relevant was Gandhi? Dr. King replied that a global icon of Gandhi's stature remains relevant as long as there will be humanity living on earth. Even the Dalai Lama has expounded on many occasions his admiration for Gandhi and how Gandhian philosophy and thinking continues to inspire him. The sophisticated approach with which Gandhi applied the ancient Indian philosophy of non-violence and tolerance to politics in the 20th century proved to be as novel as it was innovative and wonderfully effective.

The Inaugural Session was moderated by Mr. Come Carpentier, Consultant, India Foundation. The Conference concluded with the Vote of Thanks delivered by Prof. Anju Suri on behalf of Ms. Lalitha Kumaramanglam, India Foundation, New Delhi in absentia. The 3day conference has a rich array of speakers from various institutions and universities across the globe, who will reflect on how the ideology and vision of Mahatma Gandhi remains relevant and germane even today, while the world undergoes transformational change.