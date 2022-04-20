Shimla (The Hawk): Amalgamation of diverse disciplines of biomedical and allied sciences were discussed during the three-days international virtual conference on "Confluence of Biomedical and Allied Sciences for Development of Pharmaceuticals" organised by School of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Speaking at the concluding function, Vice Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla spoke about the importance of Naturopathic Sciences and Practices.

Dr Michael Katz, Arizona College of Pharmacy, Arizona, USA, spoke on the emerging sciences and practices. He emphasised on the importance of training of Pharma graduates in the US and incorporation of the component into the curriculum of Pharma Graduates as summer training. Dr Gautam Sethi, National University of Singapore endorsed the view on incorporation of emerging online technology. Dr Sethi deliberated on topic 'Targeting oncogenic transcription factors for cancer therapy'. He also emphasised on the efficacy of active Nimbolide isolated from medicinal plant, Neem (Azadiracta indica).

The Session ended with question answer round by the participants where the speaker defended the idea on how a Pharmacist can reduce the cost of medication by right training and using Generic drugs. He also gave a message on adopting traditional lifestyle to deviate from cancer.

Dr Damanpreet Singh from CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, gave an insight on developing medicines from natural medicinal diversity from high-altitudinal areas of Himachal. He presented an alternative to animal based research through Zebra-fish modeling.

Dr Raj Kumar, Central University of Puniab, Bathinda identified an area of cancer research due to increasing world wide incidences. The session endorsed the conclusion of having interaction of Chemist, Biologist, and drug delivery Scientists to deliver newer medicines for life threatening diseases like Cancer.

The session was also addressed by a panel of experts like Dr GL Gupta, Narsee Monji Institute; Dr Surajpal, Ananta Healthcare; Dr Nirmal, SAGE University; Dr Munish Goyal, Akash Institute of Health and experts from Shoolini University, Dr Gaurav, Dr Arun, Dr Hemlata and Dr Navneet.

Dr Deepak Kapoor, Dean Pharmacy and Dr Rohit Goyal, Controller of Examination congratulated all the participants on the successful completion of the conference.