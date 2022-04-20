Condition Of River Yamuna Worsens As Rs 460 Cr Cleaning Project Gets Delayed

Agra: The massive plan helmed by the Uttar Pradesh government to clean river Yamuna has come to a standstill. The Rs 460 crore cleaning and conservation plan for river Yamuna is yet to be implemented as five government departments still need to issue no objection certificate (NOC). The project was taken up under the Namami Gange scheme of Central government. Locals in Agra said, "Yamuna river cleaning work is yet to be started. Nearly 90 small and big drains open into the river. Rs 460 cr Yamuna cleaning plan has not yet been implemented as the water department has not yet obtained NOC for its implementation. The river is in a bad state." The river cleaning work is to take place in Mathura and Agra.