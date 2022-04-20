Composer Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan hospitalised with Covid, critical

Mumbai: Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, is critically ill and in hospital. The composer had recently tested Covid positive.

Shravan is critical because he reportedly has co-morbidities but his condition hasn't deteriorated after admission to hospital, as per Film Information. He is currently in Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai.

Nadeem-Shravan are widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with "Aashiqui", their superhit soundtrack of 1990. The frequent collaborations with Kumar Sanu resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties, including "Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Saajan", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Sadak", "Deewana" and "Pardes".

The report of Shravan battling Covid-19 comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities are battling the coronavirus.

Recently Bollywood personalities who have tested Covid positive include Rahul Roy, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumeet Vyas and Sameera Reddy.

—IANS