Completing 100 days in office, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reiterates govt commitment to fulfilling pre-poll guarantees

Bengaluru: On Sunday, as the 100th day of the Congress government in Karnataka came to a close, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the people for their help in driving the "chariot of development" and fulfilling the five election promises.

The Congress, buoyed by its campaign promises, won 135 of the 224 seats in the Assembly, deposing the BJP from power. The JD(S) won only 19 seats, putting it well behind the saffron party's tally of 66.

Today marks 100 days since our government took office. Voters in the state's most recent Assembly election gave our candidates a landslide victory, giving them a 135-seat majority and allowing them to build a stable administration with absolute power. Siddaramaiah said in a social media post, "We are making good use of this opportunity given to people and making sincere efforts to fulfil their expectations."—Inputs from Agenciie