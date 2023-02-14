Complete Work With Transparency, Speed And Foresight: CM Dhami Reviews Development Programmes In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the development works and programmes of all the departments at the Vikas Bhavan Auditorium of Pauri district on Monday.

He instructed officials to complete the work keeping in mind transparency, speed and foresight.

After extensive discussion with the officers, representatives and local people, the Chief Minister talked about making proposals for development works with everyone's participation and implementing them. He instructed the Drinking Water Corporation and Jal Sansthan to check once again the capacity and status of drinking water schemes so that there is no shortage of drinking water in the coming summer.

He directed the forest department to pay compensation to humans and livestock in case of wildlife attack through the suo moto process so that the affected people do not have to run unnecessarily.

The Chief Minister instructed to cross-verify the newly made ration cards in a proper way and to make those who are really entitled according to the standard. He instructed Commissioner Garhwal and District Magistrate to provide proper benefits of the schemes of the government to the people, to implement the development works at a fast pace and with transparency and to make the complexity of public services easy. During this, the Chief Minister also released the tourism calendar based on the tourism theme of the district.

"It is our effort that how the hilly areas become partners in the development of the state, we are working seriously on this. Along with this, we are working on priority for the maximum benefit of the youth, women, poor and deprived," he said.

A presentation was also given on innovative works like Chanting, District Collectorate, Heritage Building and Ganga Museum.

Along with this, a presentation of the district sector and state sector, centrally funded and externally aided scheme was also given and a review meeting was held. —ANI