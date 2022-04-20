Complete polls to deal with resurging Covid infection: Andhra CM

Amaravati: At a time when Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a resurgence in Coronavirus infections, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday emphasised that MPTC and ZPTC elections should be completed at the earliest to deal with the pandemic.

"The current electoral process has its effect on the vaccination process as the workforce has been pressed into election duty," said Reddy, while reviewing the Covid vaccination programme.

He said vaccination will be hastened after the completion of MPTC and ZPTC polls and noted that there are only six days left in the election process.

Reddy observed that it will become difficult to conduct Covid tests and make containment zones in the places where the virus is spreading fast if the electoral process is not wound up.

He directed officials to report the current scenario to the Governor and the High Court on behalf of the government to process the polls at the earliest, in view of the rising infections across the country.

"Taking up vaccination is the need of the hour and upon completion of elections, the government will have a chance to focus on vaccination," he said.

Meanwhile, he instructed officials to engage village secretariats as a unit in the massive vaccination drive to focus on completing inoculation for those citizens who fall under the purview of respective ward and village secretariats.

"Vaccines should be given immediately to those above 45 years of age, (people) suffering from chronic diseases, along with senior citizens who are aged above 60 years," the CM exhorted.

In addition to treating the infected people, Reddy called for laying focus on preventive measures against the virus.

"Come forward with a comprehensive action plan on vaccination and also the possible ways to increase the number of Covid tests take appropriate steps to ensure that all Covid tests are fully tested by RTPCR (method)," he added.

--IANS