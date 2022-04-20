Competitive Exam Aspirants Beg In Front Of UPPSC, Allahabad, In Protest Against Corruption

Prayagraj: Competitive examination aspirants on Saturday begged in front of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office here, to protest against corruption in the institution.

Several students begged in front of UPPSC office here, saying that senior officers of the Commission were destroying their future for money and they were forced to beg for their survival. They said the students read day and night, but corrupts have a different system for the examinations.

Anshu Pathak, one of the protestors, said ''Corrupt people like Anju Katiyar, exam controller and Jagdeesh, Secretary, force us to beg. When the responsible officers of the institutions are involved in corruption, how will the laborious students get a place in exams?

''Actions were taken against Anju, but Jagdeesh is still holding the chair of Secretary. A thorough investigation must be conducted, to nab all the culprits,'' he added.

Allahabad University student Rampal Yadav said it was injustice against a huge number of students, who studied very hard to crack any examination. Due to such corruption, several eligible candidates were disqualified, while few corrupts enjoy the success, without any struggle or hard work.

He said when a student gets entry in a government mechanism through corruption, he will definitely follow the corrupt way for the rest of his life.

Another student Pyarelall said that Police and district administration was threatening them, though ''we were protesting in a very peaceful manner. Some of my friends, including girls were beaten by policemen, while we were protesting,'' he added. UNI