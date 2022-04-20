Community Kitchens Set Up In UP's Flood-Hit Districts

Community kitchens have been set up in flood affected districts of Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no one goes without food.Even as the flood situation worsens due to incessant rains in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only closely monitoring the situation himself but he also undertook an aerial survey of the affected districts on Saturday."No one should feel neglected in the state as the government is with you in these difficult times. We have full sympathy with you and this is the reason I have come here to provide you with immediate relief," said the Chief Minister in Maharajganj.Public representatives have been asked to remain constantly in touch with the district administration in carrying out relief operations.Currently, rivers including Ganga, Sharda, Ghaghra, Rapti, Budhi Rapti, Kunhara, Rohin and Kwano are flowing above the danger mark.Yogi Adityanath has appointed nodal officers in all 75 districts and directed them to camp for four days to effectively execute the undergoing relief, rescue operations and monitor the situation.Officials have been instructed to be on high alert in flood-affected areas.Around 1,187 villages of about 18 districts are flood-affected in the state.The state government is actively working to provide food grains to the people, taking them to safer locations and providing them with health care amenities in flood-hit districts of the state.The government has deployed around 6,050 boats, including 360 motorboats, and 1,023 medical teams while 1,134 flood relief camps, 1,321 flood posts and 1,263 animal relief camps have been set up for carrying out relief and rescue operations.According to relief commissioner Ranveer Prasad, more than 1,29,349 dry ration kits have been distributed by the government so far.The state government has distributed 4,39,257 lunch packets to the affected people till now.The state government has also distributed around 2,62,347 O.R.S. packets and more than 19,59,530 tablets of chlorine in the affected areas. Over 66 teams, including those of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF and PAC to tackle the floods have been deployed in 42 districts of the state. These teams are working round the clock to mitigate the impact of floods in affected villages. —IANS