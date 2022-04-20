Commotion Caused In A Party After Use Of Firearms; Police Clueless On The Incident

Almora: Last night Almora was witness to unruly behaviour and use of fire arms in a banquet hall here. After the due time, the DJ shut down after which someone from the guests insisted on continuing to run the DJ but the request was turned down. Enraged, the person fired in the air causing quiet a commotion in the party. A few people from amongst the guests have suffered pellet injuries. Some vehicles parked outside the banquet hall were also damaged. The police seem to have no clue as to what happened.

Negligence on the part of the police has also come to light as they have refused to let out any information about the incident. They have also refused any pellet injuries. According to police officers, nothing much could be done till late in the evening due to a departmental meeting. It is alleged that the police are trying to hide information. However, on persuasion, the officer said that the license of the person who used the firearm will be cancelled. Also, instead of trying to find the culprit, they have issued a notice to the owner of the banquet hall, who incidentally is cooperating with the investigations and has handed over the entire CCTV footage to the police.

In the past, several such incidents have taken place but the police are yet to crack even one case till date.