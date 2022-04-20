Commonwealth Legislature Conference In Lucknow From Jan 16

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly is holding a commonwealth legislature committee meeting here from January 16.

While Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the four-day conference, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh will be the chief guest.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the conference.

The main attraction of the conference will be the visit of around 120 delegates, including 20 from abroad, in Ayodhya on January 18 to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

This will be the first foreign delegation to visit Ayodhya after the November 9 Supreme court's verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi title suit.

Official sources here on Sunday said UP Assembly Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit will lead the delegation to Ayodhya when along with Ram Janambhoomi, the visitors will have visit other temples of the city.

Speakers of almost all the state assemblies in the country besides members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will participate in the conference, which will conclude on January 19.

State Assembly principal secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey said the preparations for smooth conduct of the conference, being held for the first time in the state, is underway. The event is being organised by Lok Sabha. UNI