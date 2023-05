Shreyasi Singh won women's double trap gold in shooting on Wednesday at the Commonwealth Games here against home favourite Emma Cox.

Shreyasi needed a shootout to trounce her opponent Cox after both aggregated 96 points each. While the Indian progressed with scores of 24, 25, 22 and 25 in four rounds; reached the same total with scores of 23, 28, 27 and 18.

With this win, Singh became the first Indian woman to win a Gold in the double trap event at the Games.

UNI