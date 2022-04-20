Committee Formed To Prepare Post-Lockdown Economic Roadmap, Says Uttarakhand Chief SecretaryCommittee Formed To Prepare Post-Lockdown Economic Roadmap, Says Uttarakhand Chief Secretary

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh has said that a committee has been formed to prepare an economic roadmap for the state after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

He said that the committee will submit the report to the state government in 15-days time.

"Economic activities have stopped due to which there is a slump in revenue of the state. After this crisis (coronavirus and lockdown) will be over, we will have to see how we can start these activities. In line with the Central government's directions, activities will start in some sectors with conditions. A committee has been constituted to talk to stakeholders and how economic activities can be resumed. The committee will submit the report in 15 days," Singh told ANI on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary said that the hotspots will be identified and strict restrictions will be imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. "After seven days, following a review, the government will consider relaxation in lockdown with some conditions. In green zones, the government will consider relaxation in lockdown with conditions. Hotspots will be identified and strict restrictions will be imposed there," Singh said. "Industrial activities in industrial areas and SEZs (Special Economic Zones) with conditions may be allowed. But the company has to ensure sanitisation at the workplace and also that employees are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Workers will have to stay in factory premises and consideration of starting construction work can also be considered especially in rural areas," he said.

Singh said that district administrations, police and civil society groups are ensuring food and accommodation to workers and labourers who have lost their livelihood due to lockdown.

He said that 37 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far. —ANI