Commissioner Holds Meeting With Officials Of Development Authorities

Nainital: Passing the maps for building construction to ensure planned development and preventing unplanned expansion is the main task of the various development authorities. The officials must ensure that the task is taken seriously. These were the instructions of the Commissioner Kumaon, Rajeev Rautela while having a review meeting with district level officials of various development authorities of Kumaon through video conferencing.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the functioning of the development authorities, Rautela instructed to ensure 100 percent compliance of the guidelines given in all six board meetings within one week, and compliance report be made available in his office by 17th May.

The Commissioner directed all development authorities to accept or reject the maps of buildings as per set guide lines and within the given time frame and any unnecessary delay should be avoided at all costs. If a map is being rejected then reasons for rejecting should also be mentioned along with the rejection advice. Information about the maps being approved / rejected by the authority should be given to the concerned persons immediately. He instructed all the authorities to make use of the online service effective, to pass or reject the maps. He advised all the officials to renounce personal interest and work effectively in the civic welfare. He further instructed the officials of the various development authorities to study the development authority act intensively and that all the activities should be conducted as per the Act. He directed all the officials and engineers of the various development authorities to prepare the daily diary and tour register and that the secretary should make surprise checks so that the work of the development authorities is improved.

Rautela directed all development authorities to organize Pradhikaran Diwas (Development Authority day) and the DMs to participate in that. He said that the SDM of the concerned area would be liable for any unplanned development in any area. To prevent any illegal construction, he instructed the Patwari, Lekhpal and Kanugo to immediately make available any information regarding illegal construction to the concerned SDM to ensure immediate punitive action. He directed that while blocking the construction of a single house illegally, the building constructing the authority should fully assist in building the map by providing facilities to the building owner. He said that on receiving the information of illegal construction in the future, the notice of illegal construction of the concerned district Deputy District Magistrate would also be issued and the notice would also be issued and action would be taken against them.

The commissioner asked the officers to instruct people in the trade of selling building material not to sell any without ensuring that the map has been duly passed by the concerned development authority. He further said that the daily registers of such business houses should be checked to ensure that all the necessary clearances have been obtained by the house / building owner. He instructed the various officials to stop any continuing unauthorised construction work immediately. He instructed the Secretaries / SDMs to hear the progress of the cases of compounding on priority and ensure proper settlement. The commissioner said that the purpose to set up the development authorities is to ensure development and to curb unplanned development.

During the VC, Associate Town Planner Shashi Mohan Shrivastava informed that 66 maps in District Almora, 407 maps in Udham Singh Nagar, 60 maps in Bageshwar, 37 maps in Champawat, 8 maps in Pithoragarh and 267 maps in Nainital. 225 maps of Haldwani are pending.

Officers present in the VC included Additional Commissioner Sanjay Khetwal, and Secretary District Development Authority Harbir Singh besides others.