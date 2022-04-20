Commissioner Holds A Review Meeting On Nainital Traffic

Nainital:Kumaon Commissioner Rajiv Rautela reviewed the city's traffic and parking arrangements in his office on Saturday.

During the review, Mr. Routale directed the officers of the police department to keep vigil at all times and make sure that at no place a situation of traffic jams should happen. He said collective efforts should be made so that the tourists go back with a happy memory. He instructed the secretary of LDA, Harbeer Singh, to provide mobile toilets at all parking locations. He said that the communication system of the police should be very effective and that in a situation when the available parking slots in Nainital are full, the traffic should be stopped from coming to Nainital. The commissioner instructed the Nagar Palika officials to search for alternate parking areas. He also asked the police department to deploy adequate force at Bhowali and Bhimtal for smooth running of traffic. The SSP Sunil Kumar Meena and the DM Vinod Kumar Suman informed the commissioner of the steps taken to ensure smooth traffic.

The meeting was attended by District Magistrate Vinod Kumar Suman, Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Meena, ADM KS Toliya, Secretary LDA Harbir Singh, Deputy District Collector Vinod Kumar and Police CO Vijay Thapa.