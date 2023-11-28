Commission For Air Quality Management In NCR And Adjoining Areas Revokes Stage-III of GRAP In The Entire NCR With Immediate Effect

New Delhi (The Hawk): Today, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 312 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In view of significant improvement in the average air quality of Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/ IITM and also take an appropriate call on the stringent actions under Stage-III of GRAP already in place in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) since 02.11.2023. While comprehensively analyzing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee observed that yesterday (i.e. 27.11.2023), Delhi’s average AQI clocked 395, which has been progressively improving since late evening of 27.11.2023. Further, the air quality forecasts by IMD/ IITM also do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to ‘Severe’ category in the coming days for which forecast is available.

Therefore, keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-III of GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and public as well as considering the significant improvement in the average AQI of Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of actions under GRAP unanimously decided to roll back Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect. Actions under Stages-I to Stage-II of GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, intensified, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to ‘Severe’ category.

The Sub-Committee in its earlier meetings had invoked actions under Stage-I, Stage-II, Stage-III and Stage-IV of GRAP on 06.10.2023, 21.10.2023, 02.11.2023 and 05.11.2023 respectively. Further, Sub-Committee in its review meeting held on 18.11.2023, revoked the actions under Stage-IV (‘Severe+’ Air Quality) of GRAP after considering the improvement in the average AQI of Delhi and air quality forecast of subsequent days. The Sub-Committee in today’s meeting reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/ IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi and observed as under:

The overall AQI of Delhi has improved from the levels of 395 recorded on 27.11.2023 at 4 PM and has been recorded as 312 at 4 PM today which is about 83 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450) and preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage-III are underway. There is a likelihood of the overall AQI of Delhi remaining in ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days for which forecast is available.

The Commission again urges all agencies responsible for implementation of various actions listed under Stages – I & II of GRAP and citizens/ residents to strictly implement and follow respectively, the provisions/ charter of GRAP under Stage-I and Stage-II to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-III of GRAP in NCR

The Sub-Committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and may take appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/IITM to this effect. The revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission’s website and can be accessed via https://caqm.nic.in/