Commercialization Of Sports Will Generate More Employment Opportunities: Chauhan

Amroha: Uttar Pradesh Solider Welfare, Home-guards and civil security minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan said that commercialization of sports will generate more employment opportunities.

Addressing the gathering here on Saturday after inauguration of 70th division school championship Mr Chauhan said commercialization of sports was underway swiftly which is good sign. It will generate several employment opportunities and will strengthen the sports also, he pointed out.

Speaking about Fit India campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Chauhan said that state government was promoting sports in rural areas which will pave way for strong and healthy India.

Students from Moradabad, Rampur, Bijnor, Sambhal and Amroha will take part in the three-day sports competition. Senior officials and party leaders were there during the sports event to encourage young sportsmen. UNI