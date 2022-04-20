Commercial Courts To Be Set Up In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up commercial courts in the state with an aim of providing quick redressal to commercial disputes. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow on Tuesday, a senior official said here. In the first phase, these courts will be set up in 13 districts under the provision of the commercial courts, commercial division and commercial appellate division of High Courts Act 2015, he said.

In another significant decision, the state government has decided to set up a social media hub at Lok Bhawan (CM's office). The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited has been nominated the agency for setting up the hub that is to be made on the lines of the Centre's social media hub at Soochna Bhawan in New Delhi. The government has also approved a proposal to set up a Black Buck conservation reserve in over 125 hectares land in Meja forest range of Allahabad. It was done under the provisions of the Wildlife Conservation Act 1972.