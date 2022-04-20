Commendable Covid Recoveries, Hat Trick Of No Fatality Augur Well For U'khand

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,088 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 65 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,26,451 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 1,319 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 1,261). The state's toll remained static at 7,338 for the third day in a row as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 72 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,980 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 184. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.71%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.19%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.92% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.42%, UP's 0.04%, Delhi's 0.11% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.32%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 13 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 11 and 10 respectively. That apart, 7 cases each were detected in Almora and U S Nagar, 6 Pithoragarh, 4 Rudraprayag, 3 Chamoli, 2 Bageshwar, 1 each in Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat and Pauri Garhwal.