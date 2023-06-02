    Menu
    Commando Posted In CM Dhami's Security Allegedly Dies By 'Accidental Firing' From His Own Rifle

    Dehradun: A commando deployed for the security of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun allegedly died due to sudden firing from his own service AK-47 rifle.

    Commando Pramod Rawat was posted in the security of CM Dhami in the commando barracks here.

    Senior officials have reached the spot and the forensic team is conducting the investigation at the spot. Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Abhinav Kumar told ANI that it is not yet clear whether the commando died by suicide or due to accidental fire.

    He said that there is a wound of gunshot injury on the neck of Commando but there is no mark of exit of the bullet, so the cause of the incident will be clear only after forensic investigation and Post Mortem report. Further information is awaited. —ANI

