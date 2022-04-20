Coming, shoes that can charge smartphones as you walk

WASHINGTON: Scientists have developed an innovative energy-harvesting technology that can capture the power of human motion to charge mobile electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops. The energy harvesting and storage technology developed by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (U-W Madison) in US could reduce our reliance on the batteries in our mobile devices, ensuring we have power for our devices no matter The technology could enable a footwear-embedded energy harvester that captures energy produced by humans during walking and stores it for later use, researchers said. Power-generating shoes could be especially useful for the military, as soldiers currently carry heavy batteries to power their radios, Global Positioning System (GPS) units and night-vision goggles in the field. The advance could provide a source of power to people in remote areas and developing countries that lack adequate electrical power grids. "Human walking carries alot of energy. Theoretical estimates show that it can produce up to 10 watts per shoe, and that energy is wasted as heat. A total of 20 watts from walking is not a small thing, especially compared to the power requirements of the majority of modern mobile devices," said Tom Krupenkin from U-W Madison.