Comfort in your plate

New Delhi: While we are stuck at home through the third phase of lockdown, there's no reason to feel guilty about indulging in food.

A bowl of noodles is not only a comfort food, but one can make it healthier by adding veggies, eggs or even give it a desi tweak by preparing a biriyani out of it. Follow the recipes below, learn more and enjoy your next yummy snack.

CHEESY ITALIANO MAGGI NOODLES

Ingredients

1 pack MAGGI Noodles

1 Tablespoon Olive oil

1 teaspoon grated garlic

½ green capsicum chopped

¼ red capsicum chopped

¼ yellow capsicum chopped

1-2 tablespoon cheese spread

2 basil leaves chopped

Method

Just heat the oil and fry the garlic in it for about a minute. Then, toss in the basil leaves and fry them for another minute. Add all the capsicums, sauté for a couple of minutes and switch off the gas. Drop in the cheese spread and mix well

Cook a pack of Maggi noodles as per the instructions on the pack and when it's done, lovingly pour the cheese and capsicum over MAGGI.

Serve hot

EGG BHURJI MAGGI NOODLES

Ingredients

1 pack MAGGI Noodles

1 Tablespoon Oil

1 large onion chopped

1 large tomato chopped

3 Green Chilies chopped

2 Eggs beaten

2-3 coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a wok and sauté the onion until they are soft and light brown. Add tomato and green chilies, saute till the tomatoes have softened

Add the beaten eggs and mix the eggs using a fork, to break the eggs into small pieces as they cook

Cook the MAGGI 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions and add the egg bhurji preparation. Mix well

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot

MAGGI BIRYANI NOODLES

Ingredients

6 packs of MAGGI Noodles

2 tablespoon oil

4 green cardamom

8 cloves

3 medium onion finely chopped

2 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

6 cups vegetables (carrot, beans, cauliflower) approx. 500 gms chopped

1 cup peas

Salt, to taste

Coriander leaves ½ cup chopped

Mint leaves ½ cup chopped

2 cinnamon 1 inch piece

3 medium tomatoes finely chopped

½ cup fried onions (optional)

Method

Heat oil in a pan. Add the green cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. Then add the onions and garlics and sauté till brown, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 5 min. Add the tomatoes and cook till they are soft

Add the red chili powder, coriander powder and saunf powder and fry for a minute. Add the chopped vegetables and peas and cook till tender. Add salt to taste

Cook the MAGGI 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions. In a serving dish, put half the cooked MAGGI noodles, then put half the cooked vegetables. Put the remaining MAGGI noodles and serve hot garnished with coriander leaves, mint leaves and fried onions

VEGGIE DELIGHT MAGGI NOODLES

Ingredients

1 pack MAGGI Noodles

1 Tablespoon Oil

6 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon black cardamom crushed

1 carrot cut into thin juliennes

1 cup broccoli, small florets

1 cup baby corn

1 cup sliced spring onion

250 ml water

Salt, to taste

Method

Heat the oil, add garlic and sauté till fragrant. Add black pepper and vegetables and stir fry till tender yet crunchy. Add salt to taste

Cook the MAGGI 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions and add the egg bhurji preparation. Mix well

Serve hot





