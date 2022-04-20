Comedy Nights with Kapil: Salman Khan exposes Shah Rukh Khan�s lie on tonight�s episode!

Salman Khan appears on tonight�s episode of Kapil Sharma�s comedy and he said something damn interesting about Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan will feature on Kapil Sharma�s show Comedy Nights with Kapil tonight to promote Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Bajrangi actor takes a trip down memory lane as Kapil shows him a video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about him. Kapil actually shows Salman a clip from one of his previous episodes when the celebrity guest on his show, Shah Rukh Khan tells him that he thought Baazigar would be a flop. In the clip, SRK tells Kapil that he told his producer that he thought Baazigar would be a sure-shot flop because he pushed the heroine off the bridge. He goes on to say that at the time Salman Khan was the only friend of his who thought that Baazigar would be a superhit, even bigger than Maine Pyaar Kiya! While the clip plays, we can see a faint smile on Salman�s face as he seems genuinely happy to hear nice things about him from Shah Rukh Khan. But as the clip gets over Salman turns to Kapil and says, �Bola zarur tha lekin Maine Pyar Kiya se badi ho jaegi wo nahi bola tha!� and everybody starts laughing hysterically! SRK and Salman Khan patched thing up last year and there is no animosity left between the two so it is fun to see Salman take funny digs at the actor this way! What did you think of this clip?