Combatting COVID-19: MP Releases Funds For Ballia, Ghazipur

Ballia: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Virendra Singh has released Rs 25 lakh to Ballia and Rs 10 lakh to Ghazipur district for purchasing masks, sanitizers and medicines from his MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund, to fight coronavirus. "The coronavirus infection has gripped the entire world. Please accept Rs 10 lakh from my MPLAD fund for the purchase of hand sanitizer, masks, medicines etc. Feel free to approach me in case of any need," Singh wrote in a letter addressed to the district administration of Ghazipur.

In a second letter, addressed to the district administration of Ballia, the MP wrote, "In order to purchase of hand sanitizer, masks, medicines and other gears to contain the infection, I request you to accept Rs 25 lakh from my MPLAD fund. Please feel free to approach me whenever needed." Two more persons, with a travel history to the Middle East, were tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow on Monday, taking the total count to 33 in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has ordered a lockdown to contain the further spread of the global pandemic. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also stated that all borders adjoining Uttar Pradesh should be completely sealed. ANI