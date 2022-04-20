Combating COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath to hold video conference at 6 pm with police, administrative and health officials

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be holding video conference at 6 pm with the officials of various departments including police, administrative and health to take further decisions for the second phase of the lockdown which was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said state Additional Chief Secretary Awanish K Awasthi on Tuesday.

"Earlier today, the Chief Minister had held a team-level meeting wherein while welcoming PM Modi's decision to extend the lockdown he had asked the officials to ensure that emergency medical services in hotspot areas are conducted without any glitch," said Awasthi in a press conference.

He further informed that till now as many as 14585 FIRs have been registered and 22632 vehicles have been seized for violation of lockdown. "Besides, in action against fake news -- 12 TikTok, 7 Facebook, 2 Twitter and 1 WhatsApp accounts have been blocked.

Awasthi further said, "Besides, 146 hotspots, 68 more hotspots will be included and these will include even areas where more than one positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed." (ANI)