Combating COVID-19: Nehru Science Centre In Mumbai Closed Till March 31

Maharashtra: The city's famous Nehru Science Centre (NSC) will remain closed for the visitors till March 31 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

"Nehru Science Centre will remain closed for visitors from March 16, 2020, to March 31, 2020, or until further orders, expressly in the public interest," said a press release from the NSC.

The decision has been taken in view of the "declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and the subsequent advisories issued from time to time by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Government of Maharashtra."

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai by the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Till now, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus patients at 41, out of 137 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and has suggested shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. —ANI