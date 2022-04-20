Combating Corona: UP Clerics Urge Muslims To Not Offer Friday Prayers At Mosques

Rampur: The Ulemas (Muslim clerics) of the Uttar Pradesh have appealed to the Muslims to offer Jumma Namaz or Friday prayers at their homes instead of assembling at the mosques as a precautionary step to curb the risk of Covid-19. "There will be only five people in the mosques - An Imam (one who leads the congregation), a Muezzin (who gives out Azaan or call to prayer)and three others - for the Namaz. We appeal to the people to follow this directive," said a cleric.

The Ulemas have requested the people to pray to God that the coronavirus pandemic is removed from the world. As many as 649 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the country, including 47 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. There have been 13 instances of death due to novel coronavirus in India. —ANI



