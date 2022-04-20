Colours Of India—India Week In Wuhan

Beijing: Colours of India, a week-long exposition of Indian culture, together with business and tourism-related events, began in Wuhan, marking the first anniversary of the landmark Informal Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the historic city in April last year.

Jointly organized by Embassy of India and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in association with the Hubei Provincial Goverment and Wuhan Municipal Government and supported by the China Arts Association, "Colours of India" will showcase a vibrant display of Indian art and culture to Chinese audiences through dance performances, Bollywood movies, as well as photography exhibitions. Photo exhibitions on three distinct themes: Life and Times of Mahatma Gandhi; Buddhist heritage sites of India along with Buddhist-themed sculptures by renowned Indian photographer Benoy Behl; and Yoga around the World, showcasing the worldwide celebration of International Day of Yoga, are also part of the festival.

Five popular Indian movies, each one representing a specific genre, including romance, comedy, action thriller, adventure and drama, will be screened.

A business event involving local Chinese companies will also be held on Tuesday at Shangri La Hotel, Wuhan, to encourage Hubei businesses to invest in India and explore opportunities with Indian IT companies and local Chinese industries.

A Cooperation Framework Agreement between Indian company Zeta-V and Wuhan Software Association will be signed at the business event on April 30 to explore mutually beneficial cooperation in the IT sector.

A presentation on Sino-Indian Digital Cooperative Plaza (SIDCOP) will also be made at the event.

A tourism promotion roadshow will be held on the same day at Zhongnan Theatre for deepening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries by introducing the unique experiences India offers as a tourist destination to Chinese travellers. As part of his visit to Wuhan for the India Week, Ambassador Vikram Misri held consultations with Jiang Chaoliang, Party Secretary of Hubei, to discuss activities and ideas to take forward India-China relations and strengthen the role of Hubei province in this endeavour, said the Indian Embassy. UNI