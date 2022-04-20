Colourful Programmes Enchanted The Audience In The Annual Function Of The Hazelmoon Public School

Chandpur (Bijnor): The Annual Function and Talent Honour Ceremony of The Hazelmoon Public School, Chandpur Dist Bijnor was organized on Friday Evening. The function was inaugrated by Mr Ajay Kumar, the State Organization Secretary of BJP, Uttrakhand and the School founders Mr Anil Aggarwal and Arvind Kumar by lighting lamp jointly before the idol of mother Saraswati.The School director, Mrs Shakti Anirudh Mittal and the Principal, the Staffers and Students gave warm welcome to all the guests presenting bouquets and garlands with sweet presentation of welcome song.

Addressing the function, the chief guest Mr Ajay Kumar said that it is our moral and social duty to protect drinking water as in coming years our next generation will have to face the serious problem of the shortage of drinking water if we do not take strict measures for saving it in time. He further said that our government is aware of this forthcoming problem. He appreciated the School management for imparting deep and aimful education to the students. The beautiful and pleasing presentation of cultural programmes enchanted the audience. The School students played patriotic plays and sang melodious songs. The cultural events of Kids Play students were appreciated by everyone. The School Principal Mrs Ruchi Sharma presented the annual report of the school. On this occasion the meritorious students were honoured by presenting them medals and certificates of appreciation. The School management presented a memento to the chief guest and the other guests also. The School Director Mrs Shakti Anirudh Mittal and Mr Anirudh Mittal expressed their heartful gratitude to all the guests and the guardians.The graceful presence of Mr Rajkumar ji, the organizer of Sangh, Suhani Mittal, Madhu Gupta, Dr Sachin Sharma, Virendra Rajput and Sanjeev Bansal encouraged the students and organizers.