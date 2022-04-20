Colorado Mother Wrestles With Mountain Lion After It Attacks 5-Year-Old Son

Aspen: A Colorado mother fought off a mountain lion that attacked her 5-year-old son in her front yard on Friday night, a report from CBS Denver station KCNC stated. The unidentified 5-year-old boy was playing outside his home northwest of Aspen with his older brother on Friday evening when the mountain lion attacked him, the report stated. On hearing the scream, the boy's mother raced to her front yard to witness a terrifying sight - a mountain lion was hunched over her five-year-old son with his whole head inside its mouth. The woman, upon seeing the sight, didn't back down but charged the animal. She yanked the lion's paws, and thus succeeded to pry the wild cat's jaws open and rescue his five-year-old son. In the meantime, the boy's father, who had just returned from a run when the attack took place, dialled 911 as he drove his wife and son to a nearby hospital. According to a hospital spokeswoman, the child had received cuts on his face, head, and neck but was in fair condition. He was later rushed to a hospital in the Denver area. The mother, who had also received injuries on her hand and legs, was discharged after bring treated. Pitkin County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Buglione told media that the wild cat who attacked the boy wasn't fully grown and was only two-years-old. "Had it been an 110-pound lion, the story would have been completely different," he added. Wildlife officials said that they killed two mountain lions in the area hours after the attack. The animals were being examined to determine if they were hungry or diseased.