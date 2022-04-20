Colombo Stock Exchange to go digital from Sep 17

Colombo: All functions of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) will be digitalised from September 17 to provide a smooth and more efficient service, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials has informed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister's Media Division said the SEC officials met Rajapaksa on Monday to inform him about the completion of the CSE's digitalisation process, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

SEC Chairman Viraj Dayaratne and Director General Chinthaka Mendis said the move was a great achievement considering the setback it suffered for 52 days due to Covid-19 pandemic.

— IANS